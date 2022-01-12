Skip to main content
More than 2,000 arrested for drunken driving over holidays

More than 2,000 arrested for drunken driving over holidays

Two drivers had a BCA of more than five times the legal limit.

Pixabay

Two drivers had a BCA of more than five times the legal limit.

Drunken driving arrests over the holidays returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Authorities made 2,037 DWI arrests during the state's extra enforcement campaign from Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. 

That's several hundred more than the 1,383 people who were arrested during the 2020 campaign, though is less than the 2,353 who were arrested between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day in 2019, data show. 

During the enforcement period in 2021, there were five alcohol-related traffic deaths and four injuries. That's fewer than in 2020, when there were 11 alcohol-related traffic fatalities and eight injuries. 

In 2019, there were nine alcohol-related deaths on Minnesota roads and five injuries over the holiday period. 

During the 2021 enforcement campaign, law enforcement agencies reported blood-alcohol concentrations of drivers as high as 0.4, which is five times the legal limit of 0.08. Two drivers had BCAs that high, while at least three drivers had BCAs of 0.35 or above. 

The Minnesota Department of Safety detailed some of the drunken driving incidents from this recent extra enforcement period. Among them: 

— An Austin police officer arrested a mom for DWI as she was picking up her kids from daycare. DPS says a concerned family member called police, who arrested the mom when she was putting her kids in the car. Her BAC was 0.20.

— St. Paul police arrested a 30-year-old woman who was angry her pizza wasn't ready when she arrived. She then sped away and rolled her SUV. Her BAC was 0.156. 

— St. Francis police arrested a 31-year-old woman who had a 2-year-old in the backseat, sitting next to their carseat. DPS did not provide a BAC. 

—St. Francis police arrested a man for DWI after he drove through a house, causing $50,000 in damage. 

— Rogers police arrested a driver who was swerving and hit a barrier. An officer had to get in the vehicle and put it into park to get the car to stop. The driver had a BAC of 0.28.

— Rogers police arrested a man who was wearing one shoe who pulled up to a random house and rang the doorbell. His BAC was 0.21.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 2,000 arrested for drunken driving over holidays

Two drivers had a BCA of more than five times the legal limit.

20210919_Vikings_Cardinals_REG02_0244
MN Vikings

Is there a scenario where Kirk Cousins sticks around?

Things get complicated if the Vikings try to keep Cousins on the roster

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron surge: MN preparing for 'something we've never seen before'

Minnesota may need to bring COVID-positive, asymptomatic healthcare workers to return to work with COVID-19 patients if staffing shortages become severe enough.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gopher football's game vs. Iowa moved in modified 2022 schedule

The battle for Floyd of Rosedale is one of several changes to this year's slate.

Dale Cruse FLickr Jucy Lucy Matts Bar
MN Food & Drink

Chicago food critic: Juicy Lucy may be 'best cheeseburger in America'

It's the latest national praise for Minnesota's iconic burger.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 12

The latest:

donald rindahl
MN News

Remains found in 2003 ID'd as MN man missing since 1970

He was buried for three decades before his remains were found.

Michele Tafoya
TV, Movies and The Arts

Michele Tafoya to leave NBC Sports after Super Bowl, but will stay in MN

Tafoya is the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

max the golden retriever
MN News

St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Report: Carolina Panthers to interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak just wrapped up his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

Related

MN News

2,500 people were arrested for drunken driving over the holidays

stolen SUV crop
MN News

Parent grabs child out of car during carjacking; 3 teens arrested

The stolen vehicle was used in at least two other robberies on Tuesday.

MN News

11 people arrested for DWIs over the holidays were 4 times the limit

A BAC this high is like having more than 10 drinks if you're a 175-pound man.

vehicle car
MN News

5 vehicles stolen in fewer than 24 hours in Golden Valley

Police are reminding people not to leave their car unattended when it's running.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.

MN News

Unhappy holidays: 2,500 arrested for drunk driving at end of 2014

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

red lake county sheriff's office
MN News

1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.