More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

October 14, 2021
More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among Minnesota school students, staff

Jill Carlson, Flickr

Updated:
Original:

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among Minnesota school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.
Author:

Minnesota registered another 2,313 cases of COVID-19 among school students and staff members over the past week.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show an additional 2,045 cases among preK-12 students and 268 cases among staff have been reported as of Wednesday.

That represents a slight decline in case growth compared to a week earlier, when 2,406 new cases among students and staff were reported.

But MDH notes the full number is likely higher, as its data for the past two weeks may be incomplete as some reports may be delayed, or have not yet been confirmed.

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 12.46.27 PM

The updated data shows there have now been 497 schools that have registered five or more COVID-19 cases over a two-week reporting period. Last week that number was at 405.

There have also been eight more school staff members and five students hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of school staffers placed in the ICU with COVID-19 has risen by four in the past week as well. There have been no new deaths among staff or students.

In the two weeks between Sept. 26 and Oct. 9, there were 915 schools that reported at least one case of COVID-19. Again, this information remains incomplete as more reports come in.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

It has remained the case that the bulk of the delta variant-driven outbreak in Minnesota is mostly affecting areas of greater Minnesota with lower vaccination rates and mitigation efforts compared to the more populous seven-county metro.

That remains the case when it comes to school outbreaks too. Of the 497 schools that have reported five or more cases over a two-week period, 296 of them are from outside the seven-county metro, despite the metro accounting for 55.5% of the state's population.

Of the 2,919 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota Thursday, 60% of them came from greater Minnesota.

Next Up

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

Escaped owl Gladys dies after being found injured

The Eurasian eagle-owl flew off from Minnesota Zoo staffers on Oct. 1.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

Gary Paulsen - YouTube screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hatchet' author, Minnesota native Gary Paulsen dies

His final novel will be published early next year.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's most valuable company.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

Minnesota DNR via the Science Museum of Minnesota
Minnesota Life

Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several NE Minnesota streams

Scientists are investigating the impact the algae may have on the waterways.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Vikings feel really close and really far away

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police

The campaign ran from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30 and resulted in 1,805 seat belt citations.

target lego
MN Shopping

Target teams up with LEGO on new collection of clothes, home goods

The LEGO Collection x Target is described as the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date."

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 8.23.47 AM
MN News

Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry was also indicted and charged for possessing firearms as a felon.

ATM bank
MN Consumer

Frustration as switch from TCF to Huntington Bank hits problems

Customers reported being unable to use their debit cards or access their accounts, while there were long waits for phone support.

Related

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

A school staff member was among those whose death from COVID was reported in the past week.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

Unvaccinated students, staff urged to take COVID-19 test 'at least once a week'

The recommendation is for students and staff, regardless of symptoms.

Pexels - child student school mask covid temperature
MN Coronavirus

95 Minnesota schools have 5+ COVID cases, 2 more school staffers die

There have been 10 school employees who have died from COVID during the pandemic.

Classroom
MN Coronavirus

4 added to list of MN schools with 5+ confirmed COVID-19 cases

There are now 11 schools identified by the state health department.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

5th MN school staff member dies after getting COVID-19 at work

The staff member's identity has not been released.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Dept. of Health to make COVID-19 cases at MN schools public data

The first report will be released Oct. 2.

School students raising hands.
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: October 1 updated county infection rates for schools to follow

County infection rates are increasing statewide.