More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

Minnesota registered another 2,313 cases of COVID-19 among school students and staff members over the past week.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show an additional 2,045 cases among preK-12 students and 268 cases among staff have been reported as of Wednesday.

That represents a slight decline in case growth compared to a week earlier, when 2,406 new cases among students and staff were reported.

But MDH notes the full number is likely higher, as its data for the past two weeks may be incomplete as some reports may be delayed, or have not yet been confirmed.

The updated data shows there have now been 497 schools that have registered five or more COVID-19 cases over a two-week reporting period. Last week that number was at 405.

There have also been eight more school staff members and five students hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of school staffers placed in the ICU with COVID-19 has risen by four in the past week as well. There have been no new deaths among staff or students.

In the two weeks between Sept. 26 and Oct. 9, there were 915 schools that reported at least one case of COVID-19. Again, this information remains incomplete as more reports come in.

It has remained the case that the bulk of the delta variant-driven outbreak in Minnesota is mostly affecting areas of greater Minnesota with lower vaccination rates and mitigation efforts compared to the more populous seven-county metro.

That remains the case when it comes to school outbreaks too. Of the 497 schools that have reported five or more cases over a two-week period, 296 of them are from outside the seven-county metro, despite the metro accounting for 55.5% of the state's population.

Of the 2,919 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota Thursday, 60% of them came from greater Minnesota.