More than 300 MN National Guard airmen deploying to Middle East

More than 300 airmen from the Minnesota National Guard's Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will be deployed overseas to support the American military's ongoing missions in the U.S. Central Command area.

The area they will serve is in the Middle East. The National Guard was quick to point out in its press release that their mission "is not the result of current events in Ukraine," and is instead a "regularly scheduled" deployment.

“The 148th Fighter Wing has been tasked to support the ongoing mission in the U.S. Central Command,” said 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Chris Blomquist. “Winning today’s fight means executing the daily missions across the theater to meet the USCENTCOM commander’s priorities. Each of our Airmen is important to this mission."

According to the CENTCOM website, the command's priorities are to deter Iran "from its destructive and destabilizing activities," resolve conflict in Afghanistan, neutralize ISIS in Syria and Iraq, counter the "growing" Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) threat against the U.S. in the region, and help limit the number of Syrian and Iraqi refugees who are manipulated into supporting ISIS beliefs.

The CENTCOM area includes more than 4 million square miles and is populated by more than 560 million people, who represent 25 ethnic groups, 20 languages and numerous religions.

The mission is not related to Russia's war in Ukraine, which is located north of the Black Sea in the upper-left of this map. Credit: U.S. Central Command

The deployment will happen in April, with the troops expected to return to Minnesota this summer. More specifics provided by the 148th Fighter Wing: