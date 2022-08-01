Skip to main content
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota

Over a dozen train cars derailed in a swampy, non-residential area over weekend.

Rennett Stowe via Flickr

More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. 

According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. 

Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of them went off the tracks. Some of them, near the rear of the train, tipped over on their sides.

Authorities reported injuries, no leaks or spills. Some of the cars were carrying hazardous materials, prompting a call for the emergency management team from the county to review the scene.

According to deputies, the derailment happened in a non-residential swampy area.

