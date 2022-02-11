More women accuse MN divorce attorney of sexual assault

Itasca County Jail

Two more women have come forward to say a northern Minnesota divorce attorney sexually assaulted them, leading to prosecutors filing additional criminal charges against the man.

Prosecutors added three more felony criminal sexual conduct counts this week to the case against Jesse Powell. The 32-year-old has a law office, Powell Law, PLLC, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

He was charged in December with criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations from two women. Since those charges became public, two more women have come forward with similar accounts.

Their allegations are detailed in an amended criminal complaint prosecutors filed against Powell Thursday. He now faces three more counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one new count of disorderly conduct.

"We each kept what our attorney Jesse Powell did to us buried. But, because of the courage of the other victims speaking up, we each came to know that we needed to come forward," the women said in a statement, released through domestic violence trainer and consultant Melissa Petrangelo Scaia. "We both thought we were the only one he did this to."

They also encouraged any other victims to come forward, saying they "know it is hard to talk about it but what we know now is that it is harder to keep it buried.

"If you decide to come forward, you will not be alone. You would have our support," their statement concluded.

Powell, during a Jan. 14 interview with the investigator in the case, admitted to some sexual encounters with one of the victims but insisted they were consensual. He repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, though also said there were periods he drank heavily and may have said inappropriate things. On a couple of occasions, when the investigator asked about specific accusations, he said he could not remember or that it "didn't sound right," according to the criminal complaint.

When asked if hugging or kissing a client, which he acknowledged doing with one of the victims, was standard attorney-client behavior, he said it was not normal or appropriate, the charges said.

An omnibus hearing in the case is set for March 14.

Powell had previously resigned as assistant county attorney in Itasca County after being accused of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments toward female colleagues. The charges say an investigation found most of the claims made against him had been substantiated.

When asked why multiple women have now accused him of sexual assault, Powell told authorities he had no idea, according to the charges.

More from the charges

The original criminal complaint included accounts from two women: One said Powell sexually assaulted her after she'd hired him to represent her in a divorce proceeding. the other said Powell made inappropriate sexual comments about her body and touched her after she'd hired him.

The amended criminal complaint includes detailed allegations from two additional women, both of whom spoke to law enforcement after seeing news stories about the initial charges. According to the newest complaint: