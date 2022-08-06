Morning storms cause power outages, ensuing problems in Eagan

The round of lightning and heavy rain experienced in the Twin Cities Saturday morning continued to have a knock-on effect in Eagan during the afternoon.

The Xcel Energy Center outage map shows that Eagan was the hardest hit in terms of power cuts following the morning storms, with more than 1,000 households still without power as of 2:30 p.m.

But there were also problems on local roads and at businesses, with the outages knocking out power to some traffic lights at busy intersections.

Bring Me The News also understands there were power issues at the Costco Eagan gas station at I-494 and Hwy. 55, as well as the Starbucks store across the street from it.

As of 3:15 p.m., power had been restored to the majority of households in the Eagan area, though there remain dozens of outages dotted around the Twin Cities metro.