Mosque damaged in burglary; police investigate if it's also a hate crime

Mosque burglary caused $50,000 damage; police investigating if it's a hate crime

The Tawfiq Islamic Center said the damage and loss of property totals around $50,000.

Minneapolis Police Department

A south Minneapolis mosque was burglarized over the weekend, with damages totaling around $50,000.

The Tawfiq Islamic Center, located at 2400 Minnehaha Ave. S., said the incident happened Sunday between the times of 10:17-10:58 p.m. The Minneapolis Police Department said they accounted for property damage which also included a damaged safe. 

Other property damage included broken mirrors, broken doors, destruction of offices, and six charity boxes, according to the mosque.

Individuals at the mosque told police that they had lost cash from the safe that was broken into. In all, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) said the mosque had 15 doors damaged and an early estimate for repairs and donations lost is around $50,000.

Surveillance footage captured a man breaking and entering, damaging and stealing from the mosque within the hour.

Police believe the suspect's motive was theft. 

"However, due to the location of the burglary, MPD investigators will evaluate available evidence for indications that this burglary and property damage was motivated by hate or bias," department spokesman Garrett Parten said.

Pictures of the suspect were captured by surveillance video during the incident. Police ask anyone who is able to identify the person in the images to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos of the property damage are included below.

