Mother accused of helping son dump her husband's body in WI pleads guilty

Connie and Austin Herbst. Credit: Scott County Sheriff's Office

A Minnesota mother accused of helping hide the body of her husband after he'd been killed by her son has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her.

Connie L. Herbst, 63, was charged in November of 2020 with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, with a second charge (aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact) added in July via an amended criminal complaint.

Prosecutors also charged her adult son, Austin Herbst, alleging he fatally shot his father in June of 2013 then, with the help of his mother, took the man's body to Wisconsin and dumped it in the woods.

The criminal investigation didn't begin until four years later, when a dog in Barron County, Wisconsin, was found chewing on a human skull that had a bullet hole in it. That led authorities to identify the remains of Gary Herbst, whom his wife and son had reported missing in 2013.

Austin Herbst pleaded guilty in March of 2021. Now, his mother has followed suit.

Connie Herbst agreed to plead guilty to count two, aiding an offender, according to Scott County court documents filed Oct. 4. The other charge against her, aiding and abetting, would then be dismissed.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 24, 2022.

Here are some of the details from the criminal complaints filed against Connie and Austin Herbst: