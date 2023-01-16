Mother accused of killing son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

Skip to main content
Mother accused of killing 6-year-old son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

Mother accused of killing 6-year-old son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

Julissa Thaler was initially charged with second-degree murder in May 2022.

Hennepin County Jail

Julissa Thaler was initially charged with second-degree murder in May 2022.

The mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son Eli Hart is now facing 1st-degree murder charges.

Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with 2nd-degree murder in May 2022 after her son's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle she was driving during a police traffic stop in Mound.

Thaler is accused of potentially shooting Hart up to nine times, according to the complaint.

Eli Hart

Eli Hart.

The 1st-degree murder indictment approved on Friday carries a mandatory life sentence without any possibility of release.

Hart was the subject of a custody battle at the time, with his father, Tory Hart, seeking full custody. In January 2021, Dakota County filed a child protection services (CPS) order and gave legal and physical custody of Eli Hart to Dakota County Social Services.

Tory Hart has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two Dakota County Social Services employees, claiming they were "negligent." Thaler was granted full custody of Eli Hart on May 10 and he was killed days later.

Warning: The follow description of the charges contains upsetting details

Police conducted a traffic stop on May 1, 2022 after officers noticed one of Thaler's tires was missing and was being driven on the rim. Further inspection showed that the back window was blown out and there was blood on Thaler's hand, while officers saw a shotgun shell and spent casing in the vehicle.

Thaler was initially released from the scene, but was later arrested after police found the boy's body in the trunk. Officers noted that Thaler "had blood and what appeared to be brain matter in her hair at the time of the arrest."

Police also found in a nearby dumpster a backpack, blood and more brain matter. Authorities also found a bloody child booster seat in another dumpster, which had sustained damage "consistent with a shotgun blast."

"Preliminary autopsy findings revealed that Victim was shot multiple times, possibly up to nine times including shots to the torso and head," the complaint says.

A witness told police Thaler had been carrying a shotgun in and out of the apartment, which she would wrap in a gray blanket. It's unclear where she obtained the gun.

The Star Tribune reports Thaler was offered to take a plea deal that would've given her 40 years in prison, but she didn't act on the offer prior to Friday's indictment.

Next Up

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Mother accused of killing son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

Julissa Thaler was initially charged with second-degree murder in May 2022.

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 40-acre Hennepin County property is a duck hunter's dream

The listing is one of the largest parcels currently for sale in Hennepin County.

Celebrity-Summit-Charleston-Harbor-sc2
MN News

Minnesota man indicted for sexual assault of cruise ship crew member

The 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in August 2022, court records state.

minnesota state fair
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota State Fair tickets are being hiked again in 2023

Prices have more than doubled within the past 20 years.

Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 2.54.04 PM
MN News

Victim of Minneapolis hit-and-run identified as St. Catherine University librarian

David Norris was killed in a Thursday hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis.

image
MN Food & Drink

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Another one bites the crust.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

Adnan Mohamed Ali died at Hennepin Healthcare after police found him suffering gunshot wounds at the encampment.

closed sign unsplash
MN News

What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?

Expect some public services to be closed on Monday Jan. 16.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday storm track?

A storm like the one coming Monday would normally drop a lot of snow.

ambulance
MN News

Blaine man killed in crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Stella's auction
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Contents of recently closed Stella's Fish Cafe now up for auction

Furniture, appliances, kitchenware, and even its signs are up for sale.

Related

Eli Hart
MN News

Charges: 6-year-old Eli Hart shot up to 9 times by his mother

The 28-year-old is facing 2nd-degree murder charges.

Eli Hart
MN News

Father of murdered boy files wrongful death lawsuit in Dakota County

Tory Hart was in a custody battle with Eli Hart's mother, Julissa Thaler, who was arrested for second-degree murder.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Police released Eli Hart's bloodied mom from crime scene, drove her home

Officers saw blood, human tissue matter and a spent shell casing in in the car, but released Julissa Thaler.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Eli Hart killing: Police investigating multiple crime scenes

An announcement Tuesday confirmed potential crime scenes in Mound and Minnetrista.

JohnQuitterMugPineCoJail
MN News

Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

Jamal Smith
MN News

New 1st-degree murder charge for man accused in youth coach's killing

A grand jury indicted the suspect in connection with the shooting of Jay Boughton.

Eli Hart
MN News

6-year-old Eli Hart identified as boy found dead in car trunk

The kindergartner's father was trying to get full custody of his son.

Eli Hart
MN News

Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

The playground is planned for Surfside Park.