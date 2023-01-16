Mother accused of killing son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

The mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son Eli Hart is now facing 1st-degree murder charges.

Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with 2nd-degree murder in May 2022 after her son's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle she was driving during a police traffic stop in Mound.

Thaler is accused of potentially shooting Hart up to nine times, according to the complaint.

The 1st-degree murder indictment approved on Friday carries a mandatory life sentence without any possibility of release.

Hart was the subject of a custody battle at the time, with his father, Tory Hart, seeking full custody. In January 2021, Dakota County filed a child protection services (CPS) order and gave legal and physical custody of Eli Hart to Dakota County Social Services.

Tory Hart has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two Dakota County Social Services employees, claiming they were "negligent." Thaler was granted full custody of Eli Hart on May 10 and he was killed days later.

Warning: The follow description of the charges contains upsetting details

Police conducted a traffic stop on May 1, 2022 after officers noticed one of Thaler's tires was missing and was being driven on the rim. Further inspection showed that the back window was blown out and there was blood on Thaler's hand, while officers saw a shotgun shell and spent casing in the vehicle.

Thaler was initially released from the scene, but was later arrested after police found the boy's body in the trunk. Officers noted that Thaler "had blood and what appeared to be brain matter in her hair at the time of the arrest."

Police also found in a nearby dumpster a backpack, blood and more brain matter. Authorities also found a bloody child booster seat in another dumpster, which had sustained damage "consistent with a shotgun blast."

"Preliminary autopsy findings revealed that Victim was shot multiple times, possibly up to nine times including shots to the torso and head," the complaint says.

A witness told police Thaler had been carrying a shotgun in and out of the apartment, which she would wrap in a gray blanket. It's unclear where she obtained the gun.

The Star Tribune reports Thaler was offered to take a plea deal that would've given her 40 years in prison, but she didn't act on the offer prior to Friday's indictment.