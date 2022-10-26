Skip to main content
Mother charged after her baby tests positive for cocaine

The 26-year-old is charged with child endangerment.

Pixabay

A Minneapolis mother has been charged after her baby tested positive for cocaine.

Annalee Mays, 26, was charged with child endangerment on Tuesday after toxicology reports for her child, who was born in 2021, came back with traces of cocaine.

The criminal complaint says that the child was tested on July 14, after Mays brought her baby to a hospital saying they "may have" had a seizure earlier in the day.

Mays told doctors that the baby "froze up, eyes rolled up, shaking a bit," and said the baby had stopped breathing, only to start again after vomiting.

When interviewed by an investigator, Mays admitted to using cocaine, and that had used it in the days leading up to July 14.

