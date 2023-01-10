Skip to main content
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family

Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family

Kyla O'Neal was pregnant and the baby was delivered following her death.

Kyla O'Neal was pregnant and the baby was delivered following her death.

A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family.

Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.

Her baby was delivered as attempts were made to save her life. 

A 32-year-old suspect, who police said has an "employment affiliation" with the Amazon center, is being held on pending second-degree manslaughter charges as of Tuesday. Bring Me The News does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

The Star Tribune reports Tuesday morning that the baby is "fighting for his life" at the Hennepin County Medical Center. 

O'Neal was described as "funny, caring and a great person," according to comments on social media. A candlelight vigil is planned on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

A GoFundMe started by O'Neal's sister stated she was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. She leaves behind three other children, ages 10, 7, and 2. 

Donations will go towards funeral costs and expenses for the care of her children. As of Tuesday morning, $360 of the $20,000 goal had been raised.

The suspect being held in connection with her shooting is listed on Facebook as being engaged to O'Neal. Family posts on social media suggest he's the father of at least one of her children.

A friend of O'Neal told KARE 11 she was passionate and a vibrant person to be around.

"She was an entrepreneur and was studying to be a nurse. She was passionate about everything she did. Especially hair. There wasn’t an evil or disingenuous bone in her body. She was always willing to listen when I needed her. I loved her and I loved her energy whenever I was around her," Destiny Hicks said.

The suspect in the case is expected to be formally charged in the coming days.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

