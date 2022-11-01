Skip to main content
Mother who crashed while trying to give bottle to baby facing charges

The 1-year-old baby was uninjured, but the mother was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities say they are planning to charge a mother with multiple crimes after she crashed while trying to give her 1-year-old baby its bottle.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday issued a release regarding a weeks-old rollover crash in Rockwood Township, which left a mother pinned by the leg beneath her vehicle.

It happened around 8:22 p.m. on Oct. 12, with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy Tahoe in a ditch with extensive damage, and the "distraught" driver pinned on the ground next to it.

Inside the vehicle was the mother's one-year-old child, who fortunately appeared to be uninjured.

The 29-year-old mother, from Solway, Minnesota, was airlifted to Fargo Hospital by North Memorial Aircare.

An investigation determined the mother "turned to give her child a bottle in the back seat," before driving off the side of the road and into a ditch.

She then came back across the road and overturned, falling into the opposite ditch.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says "multiple charges" are now pending against the mother.

