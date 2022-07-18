Mother whose apartment was shot up by Tekle Sundberg confronts protesters

There were tense scenes at a rally for Andrew Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis Saturday after the mother whose apartment was riddled with bullets fired by the 20-year-old addressed the protesters calling for answers on why he was shot dead by police.

Video from the rally has been shared widely on social media, showing Arabella Yarbrough criticize some of the rally-goers after her life and the life of her two children was put at risk by Sundberg Wednesday night.

Multiple bullets were fired by Sundberg at the apartment building at 900 block of 21st Ave. S., many of them blasting through the walls and doors of Yarbrough's apartment.

"What are you doing for me?" Yarbrough shouted as she interrupted a speaker at the rally. "If I would have died, would he be a bad guy then? Why is he not a bad guy now?"

She is later approached by some rally-goers who speak to her, as she calls on them to express their grief "in silence," saying it's "not okay" for them to be protesting outside their apartment building.

"This is not a George Floyd situation," she says. "George Floyd was unarmed. He was unarmed."

As she describes the harrowing situation she and her two kids – aged 4 and 2 – were put through, one protester can be heard in the background shouting, "You're alive," and when she says that bullets were fired into her home, another voice shouts: "Not in you though!"

Here's the video taken by KARE 11's Deevon Rahming (warning: contains profanity).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Yarbrough by her sister, which has raised more than $46,000 so far. It states that she has lost her job in the aftermath of the shooting, and also claims she had been harassed by Sundberg for "months" prior to the events of Wednesday.

Sundberg's parents say he struggled with his mental health and was experiencing a crisis on the night he was killed.

His family is still seeking answers from Minneapolis police about what prompted two snipers to open fire after six hours of negotiations.

Addressing the crowd Saturday, Sundberg's father Mark Sundberg said that it's possible to show concern for Yarbrough while also questioning the manner of his son's death.

"My heart goes out to that woman (Yarbrough)," he said, per FOX 9. "She went through a very traumatic event with those bullets coming through her house.

"It's two different incidents. It's the shots going through her (wall) and what we are here for, when Tekle was shot," he added.

Authorities have yet to release details on the reason officers opened fire. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a public appeal at the weekend for members of the public to submit any video they have of the incident.