Skip to main content
Mother whose apartment was shot up by Tekle Sundberg confronts protesters

Mother whose apartment was shot up by Tekle Sundberg confronts protesters

Arabella Yarbrough took cover in her apartment with her two young children.

Bring Me The News

Arabella Yarbrough took cover in her apartment with her two young children.

There were tense scenes at a rally for Andrew Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis Saturday after the mother whose apartment was riddled with bullets fired by the 20-year-old addressed the protesters calling for answers on why he was shot dead by police.

Video from the rally has been shared widely on social media, showing Arabella Yarbrough criticize some of the rally-goers after her life and the life of her two children was put at risk by Sundberg Wednesday night.

Multiple bullets were fired by Sundberg at the apartment building at 900 block of 21st Ave. S., many of them blasting through the walls and doors of Yarbrough's apartment.

"What are you doing for me?" Yarbrough shouted as she interrupted a speaker at the rally. "If I would have died, would he be a bad guy then? Why is he not a bad guy now?"

She is later approached by some rally-goers who speak to her, as she calls on them to express their grief "in silence," saying it's "not okay" for them to be protesting outside their apartment building.

"This is not a George Floyd situation," she says. "George Floyd was unarmed. He was unarmed."

As she describes the harrowing situation she and her two kids – aged 4 and 2 – were put through, one protester can be heard in the background shouting, "You're alive," and when she says that bullets were fired into her home, another voice shouts: "Not in you though!"

Here's the video taken by KARE 11's Deevon Rahming (warning: contains profanity).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Yarbrough by her sister, which has raised more than $46,000 so far. It states that she has lost her job in the aftermath of the shooting, and also claims she had been harassed by Sundberg for "months" prior to the events of Wednesday.

Sundberg's parents say he struggled with his mental health and was experiencing a crisis on the night he was killed.

His family is still seeking answers from Minneapolis police about what prompted two snipers to open fire after six hours of negotiations.

Addressing the crowd Saturday, Sundberg's father Mark Sundberg said that it's possible to show concern for Yarbrough while also questioning the manner of his son's death.

"My heart goes out to that woman (Yarbrough)," he said, per FOX 9. "She went through a very traumatic event with those bullets coming through her house.

"It's two different incidents. It's the shots going through her (wall) and what we are here for, when Tekle was shot," he added.

Authorities have yet to release details on the reason officers opened fire. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a public appeal at the weekend for members of the public to submit any video they have of the incident.

Next Up

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

Mother whose apartment was shot up by Tekle Sundberg confronts protesters

Arabella Yarbrough took cover in her apartment with her two young children.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 8.11.57 PM
MN News

3 people killed in vehicle crushed between semis identified

All three died at the scene when a semi slammed into their vehicle that was stopped in a construction zone.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

Drew Gilbert
MN Sports

Stillwater native Drew Gilbert selected by Astros in 1st round of MLB Draft

Gilbert parlayed an outstanding season at Tennessee into first-round status.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 7.57.37 AM
MN News

Hwy. 169 crash was caused by semi ploughing into cars stopped at red light

One person is in a life-threatening condition.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

6-year-old dies following crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

Cooper and Gunny
MN News

Two dogs stolen from St. Paul daycare found, returned

Gunny was found near Lake Bde Maka Ska, while Cooper was found near a St. Paul railroad.

road closed, detour
MN News

Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

The northbound highway is still closed as of noon.

Related

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.