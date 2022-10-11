Skip to main content
Motorcycle-deer crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

The man was taken to Regions Hospital in a serious condition.

A woman was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a deer southeast of Hastings Monday evening.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township, and left a female passenger on the motorcycle dead.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

Over a five year between between 2016 and 2020, there were 6,218 deer crashes reported to the State Patrol, of which 18 were fatal. Of the fatal crashes, 15 involved motorcyclists.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

