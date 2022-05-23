Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

A motorcyclist from Eden Valley was killed in a crash in central Minnesota Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road 162, west of Eden Lake Township.

The 911 caller said they believed the driver of the motorcycle was dead, something police confirmed when they arrived at the scene.

The victim was identified as Michael Holthaus, 59. Police say he was riding his 1997 Harley northbound on County Road 162 "and was maneuvering around a right curve when he lost control of the motorcycle."

The bike hit the west ditch and rolled, with Holthaus thrown from his seat. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.