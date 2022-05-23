Skip to main content
Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

Pixabay

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

A motorcyclist from Eden Valley was killed in a crash in central Minnesota Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road 162, west of Eden Lake Township.

The 911 caller said they believed the driver of the motorcycle was dead, something police confirmed when they arrived at the scene.

The victim was identified as Michael Holthaus, 59. Police say he was riding his 1997 Harley northbound on County Road 162 "and was maneuvering around a right curve when he lost control of the motorcycle."

The bike hit the west ditch and rolled, with Holthaus thrown from his seat. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Next Up

Mock aircraft cabin.
MN News

MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.

Scripps National Spelling Bee
Minnesota Life

These Minnesota kids will be competing at National Spelling Bee

The upcoming event in Maryland will be the first fully in-person Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2019.

covid, kids
MN Coronavirus

New data shows how omicron has impacted kids in Minnesota

The new data shows breakthrough data during the omicron period, which began Dec. 19, 2021.

Javen Juan Moreno
MN News

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

He is accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh on May 1.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Minnesota's 2022 legislative session: What's happening?

A list of items agreed upon and yet to reach any bipartisan agreement in the latest legislative session.

water drain
MN News

Water main break floods 40-45 homes in St. Louis Park

The city says the rupture happened on Minnetonka Boulevard.

Eli Hart
MN News

Charges: 6-year-old Eli Hart shot up to 9 times by his mother

The 28-year-old is facing 2nd-degree murder charges.

dave lee wcco radio
MN Music and Radio

Former WCCO Radio host Dave Lee moves into podcasts

His new podcast, called 'My First Concert,' launched last week.

Tow Boat
WI News

Tow boat collides with Mississippi River lock and dam in Alma, WI

The crash remains under investigation by the United States Coast Guard.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Police: Man in minivan approached kids, claimed he was former principal

Investigators say children were approached by a man in a white minivan who falsely claimed he'd been a local school principal.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 23

The latest from the state health department.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after losing control, hitting oncoming SUV

The incident took place in Hollywood Township.

biker-2572591_1280
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after losing control, hitting traffic light

The crash happened in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after losing control at roundabout in Wisconsin

The 27-year-old is a resident of River Falls.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist, 66, killed in crash northeast of Twin Cities

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening.

motorcycle
MN News

Waite Park man, 57, killed in motorcycle crash

The rider left the road and crashed in an open field.

motorcycle
MN News

Authorities identify man killed in Prior Lake motorcycle crash

The rider's motorcycle collided with an SUV.

motorcycle
MN News

34-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakeville

The man from Burnsville died Saturday night.