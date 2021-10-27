Motorcyclist dies a month after striking deer in Minnesota

A Minnesota man who was involved in a motorcycle versus deer crash in September has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Wednesday that 68-year-old Bradley L. Rossing died Oct. 26 from injuries sustained in a Sept. 26 crash north of Mankato.

Rossing, of Nicollet, Minnesota, was driving a motorcycle on 425th Avenue near Highway 22 in rural Norseland when he collided with a deer, the medical examiner's report says.

Rossing was being treated at Hennepin Healthcare in the Twin Cities and died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

No further information about the crash has been provided.