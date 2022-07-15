Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was driving a Harley-Davidson Cruiser eastbound on the highway when he went into the ditch and was ejected from the bike.

Despite wearing a helmet, Karg died at the scene.

Preliminary data from the state's traffic safety division shows 193 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 228 at the same point in 2021.