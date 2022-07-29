Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

The crash remains under investigation.

Pixabay

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. 

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. 

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Highway 4 when it drifted over the centerline and entered the ditch. 

The motorcycle and the driver then continued into Lawrence Lake. The witness jumped into action and pulled the man from the water before dialing 911, according to the sheriff's office. 

Responders arrived on scene and provided life-saving efforts before taking the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

In a press release Friday, the sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation and it's possible the man suffered a medical emergency before driving off the road. 

Next Up

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

The crash remains under investigation.

Edina Community Center
MN News

Suspect identified after noose found at Edina Community Center

The noose was found Tuesday.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

After Frey veto, Minneapolis council approves revised Hennepin Ave. plan

The new plan, which passed the committee on a 5-1 vote, mandates a dedicated transit lane along the corridor for at least six hours of the day.

Pillbox Bat Company
MN Lifestyle

Small company in MN town licensed to make MLB memorabilia

The idea started when the owners of the company were only 12 years old.

image
MN News

Minneapolis clinic vaccinates over 200 patients who reported monkeypox exposure

Vaccinations given after monkeypox exposure can prevent the onset of the virus.

Screen Shot 2022-07-29 at 11.05.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

'This Is Us' star guest bartending in the Twin Cities Friday

Justin Hartley is best known as Kevin Pearson on "This Is Us."

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_v3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold

The home resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls

The crash occurred on County Highway 1 near County Highway 83.

Dean Phillips
MN News

Dean Phillips says 'most' Democrats don't want Joe Biden in 2024

Phillips wants younger, more dynamic Democrats to run for president.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

The man was aged in his 30s.

jared fiege
MN News

Duluth man gets 8.5 years in prison for COVID relief fraud, ID theft

He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

Family members became concerned after they hadn't heard from the pair in several days.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

lake, water
MN News

3-year-old dies after drowning incident in west-central Minnesota

The drowning happened at a public swimming area.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

ambulance
MN News

93-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Glenwood.

police lights
MN News

MN man dead after pickup goes into ditch, crashes into 'large tree'

Authorities aren't sure exactly when the crash occurred.

lake water
MN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive in west-central MN lake

The lake is located on the northern edge of Willmar.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.