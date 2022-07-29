Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Highway 4 when it drifted over the centerline and entered the ditch.

The motorcycle and the driver then continued into Lawrence Lake. The witness jumped into action and pulled the man from the water before dialing 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Responders arrived on scene and provided life-saving efforts before taking the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a press release Friday, the sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation and it's possible the man suffered a medical emergency before driving off the road.