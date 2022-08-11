Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crash

Minnesota Department of Transportation workers prepared to repair a damaged guardrail on Highway 36 in North St. Paul wound up finding a dead motorcyclist who had crashed hours earlier.

According to the State Patrol, the MnDOT crew arrived at a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near McKnight Road just before 1 a.m. Thursday. They were going to fix the guardrail that had been damaged in a previous crash, only to find the body of a motorcyclist.

The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was westbound on Hwy. 36 when he struck the center median at about 6:42 p.m. Wednesday and crashed, landing behind the guardrail.

No one called 911 and he wasn't found until more than six hours later.

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Cameron L. Dahm, 41, of Oakdale. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.