Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit

A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.

The driver then fled, leaving the interstate and turning onto Otter Tail County Highway 88 toward Fergus Falls.

Shortly after the motorcyclist turned, deputies lost sight and ended the pursuit. A search of the area was then conducted, but the motorcyclist was not found.

On Friday morning just after 8 a.m., deputies were called to a motorcycle crash on County Highway 88 near 180th Avenue.

At the scene, deputies found that the motorcyclist identified as a 34-year-old from North Dakota, had died in the crash.

Investigators are now working to confirm that the motorcyclist killed in the crash is the same one who fled deputies the evening prior.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported that the man was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle and that speed may have been a factor in the crash. Road conditions were also wet at the time of the crash.