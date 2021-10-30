Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Publish date:

Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

It happened Friday night in Brooklyn Center.
Author:
State Patrol

A motorcycle rider is fighting for his life after a crash involving a state trooper this weekend. 

According to the State Patrol, it happened late Friday night on Westbound Interstate 94 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center, while the trooper was responded to a call for service.

During the call, their squad car was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha Motorcycle. The driver of the Yamaha was soon transported to North Memorial Health with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on the current condition of the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Carver.

The State Patrol says road conditions were dry at the time, and that it's not known yet whether alcohol factored in the crash. No other injuries were reported. 

Next Up

State Patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

It happened Friday night in Brooklyn Center.

Evan Ng, University of Minnesota student suing the school over Title IX.
MN News

Student athlete suing U of M for cutting men's gymnastics team

The lawsuit says the decision was "sex-based discrimination."

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in collision with CAT tractor in northern MN

The victim is a 34-year-old woman from Park Rapids.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Luck, Wisconsin

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

northern lights
Weather MN

Here's the Saturday northern lights forecast for Minnesota

It'll all depend on the cloud cover.

Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

With Jordan Greenway to IR, Wild recall top prospect Adam Beckman

Defenseman Alex Goligoski will also miss time due to injury.

Josh Donaldson
MN Twins

Man behind mask at Toronto hockey store revealed to be Josh Donaldson

The Twins' third baseman started an impromptu fan fest earlier this week.

Farmington Fire Department, Facebook
MN Lifestyle

Family dogs nearly burn down house trying to get leftover pizza

Luckily, no one (animal and otherwise) was hurt.

snowfall snow flakes unsplash
Weather MN

List: The average first snowfall for cities across Minnesota

Some dates may be a bit earlier (or even later) than you expect.

teen covid vaccine - FLickr
MN Coronavirus

Vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program

That's according to Gov. Walz's office, which cited recent figures Friday.

Smokey the Bear
Minnesota Life

Smokey the Bear statue to remain shirtless in International Falls

He'll be shirtless all winter in the "Icebox of the Nation."

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 252 onramp in Brooklyn Center

He had been traveling westbound on Interstate 694.

Lake Elmo plane crash.
MN News

2 people hurt after plane crashes into Lake Elmo cornfield

It happened near the Lake Elmo Airport on Friday afternoon.

State Patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-494 after crossing median into oncoming traffic

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

biker-2572591_1280
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after losing control, hitting traffic light

The crash happened in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in MN crash

One of the drivers crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

State Patrol
MN News

State Patrol: Semi driver kills self after being stopped by troopers

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the Miracle Mile shopping center parking lot in Rochester.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash caused by driver cutting across multiple lanes

The crash happened in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash after attempting to pass SUV on the right

The incident occurred near 34th Street from 8th Avenue Northwest.