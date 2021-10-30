Motorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries' after rear-ending state trooper

Minnesota State Patrol

A motorcycle rider is fighting for his life after a crash involving a state trooper this weekend.

According to the State Patrol, it happened late Friday night on Westbound Interstate 94 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center, while the trooper was responded to a call for service.

During the call, their squad car was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha Motorcycle. The driver of the Yamaha was soon transported to North Memorial Health with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on the current condition of the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Carver.

The State Patrol says road conditions were dry at the time, and that it's not known yet whether alcohol factored in the crash. No other injuries were reported.