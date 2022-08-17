Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities.

The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon.

The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the collision with a deer.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reports that he died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Sunday afternoon.

There have been 254 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, which is down on the 292 at the same date in 2021.