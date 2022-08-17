Skip to main content
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

Pixabay

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities.

The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon.

The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the collision with a deer.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reports that he died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Sunday afternoon.

There have been 254 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, which is down on the 292 at the same date in 2021.

Next Up

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

U9GqW_wM
MN News

Burnsville approves measure that will make its landfill much taller

The expansion will increase the landfill's allowable height by an additional 262 feet.

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

Red Ox Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.43.04 PM
MN News

St. Paul man killed partner, himself while their 5 kids were home

St. Paul confirmed the double shooting on Tuesday evening was murder-suicide.

Kids competing in USA Mullet Championships
MN Weird

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

The contest is divided into kids and teens divisions.

ATV
MN News

One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

image
MN News

What's in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden?

How the nation's biggest climate law will reduce emissions.

Patrick Henry High School
MN News

Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name

A school board meeting was held this week, discussing what's next going forward.

Mike Max
MN Music and Radio

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Max got his start at WCCO Radio in 1998.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Uber passenger dies a week after fiery crash in St. Paul

Her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 5.09.09 PM
MN News

Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park

The city's major crimes unit is investigating.

Related

MN News

Motorcyclist, 20, dies in collision with deer in northern MN

The victim is a resident of Hibbing.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies a month after striking deer in Minnesota

The crash happened north of Mankato near the small town of Norseland.

CrashIntersectionCoonRapids
MN News

Driver dies from injuries in crash that also killed motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

Both were also identified on Thursday.

motorcycle
MN News

Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

The 69-year-old died after four days at Regions Hospital.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after striking deer on west-central MN highway

The 42-year-old was riding a 1985 Kawasaki motorcycle.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup in Le Sueur County

The crash happened at a curve in the road.