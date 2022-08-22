Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities

A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed."

He proceeded to cross traffic, and was struck by an eastbound Mazda CX5, being driven by a 52-year-old woman from White Bear Lake.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from South St. Paul, was thrown from his bike and died from his injuries.

The Mazda driver was not seriously injured.