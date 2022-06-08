Motorcyclist killed, driver critical in Coon Rapids crash

Skip to main content
Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Coon Rapids on Tuesday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard Northwest and 129th Lane Northwest.

A motorcyclist was heading southbound on Hanson Boulevard Northwest "at a high rate of speed" before he crashed into another vehicle that was turning from 129th Lane Northwest onto Hanson Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified as of Wednesday morning, was declared dead at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle suffered "serious injuries," according to authorities. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

