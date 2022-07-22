Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Pixabay

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. 

A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE when he crashed into a pickup truck that was driving eastbound on 173rd Lane NW. The motorcyclist had critical injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a woman, was not injured in the crash.

The incident is under investigation. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will provide the crash victim's identity at a later date. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

USATSI_12876178
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: A love letter to beat writers

Fans should demand more media access and never settle for less because their favorite players do not want to be bothered by the pesky mob with microphones.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 1.39.20 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.

minnesota river
MN News

Body of 8-year-old girl recovered from Minnesota River

Willow, 8, went missing in the river Thursday afternoon.

image
MN News

Walgreens backlash after employee refused to sell MN woman condoms

The incident happened at a store in Hayward, Wisconsin.

ambulance
MN News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash in Champlin

An online fundraiser says he was on his way to work "when a drunk driver senselessly took his life."

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

State Patrol: Deputy strikes bicyclist who 'failed to yield'

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brady Schmidt
MN News

Man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

Brady Schmidt, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

John Ciminski
MN News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

Jesse Hooper
MN News

Charges filed after drunk ATV driver crashes, killing 12-year-old boy

Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 37, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.49.07 AM
MN News

Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

Authorities identified the victim as a 63-year-old Verndale man.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

Fatal Crash 6.15.22
MN News

Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in St. Paul crash Wednesday night

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

The crash happened at a curve in the road north of Duluth.

ambulance
MN News

Kansas City man killed in semi rollover crash in Minnesota

The crash happened before sunrise Monday in Baxter.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.