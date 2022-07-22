Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE when he crashed into a pickup truck that was driving eastbound on 173rd Lane NW. The motorcyclist had critical injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a woman, was not injured in the crash.

The incident is under investigation. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will provide the crash victim's identity at a later date.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.