Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.