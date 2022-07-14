Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck. 

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department. 

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

