Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV driver in Cloquet

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV driver on a residential street in Cloquet Monday evening.

The Cloquet Police Department says the collision happened at Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street just after 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Cloquet man, suffering significant injuries after being in a collision with a small SUV driven by a 19-year-old man from Duluth.

The motorcyclist was taken to Community Memorial Hospital by ambulance, but later died from his injuries.

The SUV driver and three passengers remained at the scene, with the driver said to be cooperating.

Police say that impairment is not believed to be a factor. The victim has not yet been identified.