Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Ham Lake after he attempted to pass traffic in a turn lane.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the collision was reported around 5:25 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Lexington Avenue Northeast at a “high rate of speed” when he attempted to pass traffic in a right turn lane. He then crashed into a car turning from 143rd Avenue Northeast onto southbound Lexington Avenue.

The motorcyclist was thrown off the motorcycle in the crash. A LifeLink helicopter was sent to the scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts. His identity has not been released.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. 

