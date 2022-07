A 42-year-old motorcyclist died in a highway crash in Richfield on Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shakopee resident Richard F. Judy was traveled westbound on I-494 on a Kawasaki motorcycle when traffic slowed near Highway 77, causing Judy to lose control of the bike.

The motorcycle came to rest in the lanes of traffic, according to authorities. Judy was wearing a helmet at the time of the fatal crash.