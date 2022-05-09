Motorcyclist killed in crash shortly after hitting bus is identified

Jefferey Sonczalla, 58, died at the hospital shortly after the crash.

The motorcyclist killed in a Minneapolis crash after hitting a Metro Transit bus has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jefferey Sonczalla, 58, died at the hospital shortly after the Thursday crash.

Minneapolis police were initially called to a reported collision between a motorcycle and a Metro Transit bus at 32nd Street East and Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis just after 8 p.m.

The bus was damaged, though no one was injured. The motorcycle was not at the scene.

Officers later learned that the motorcyclist, now identified as Sonczalla, drove away from the scene after hitting the bus. He then ran a red light at 35th Street East and Minnehaha Avenue and hit a passenger vehicle.

Sonczalla was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died of blunt force chest injuries just after 8:30 p.m.

Posts on Facebook describe Sonczalla as an avid motorcycle fan.