September 28, 2021
Motorcyclist killed on I-94 may have been braking for animal

The crash closed I-94 in Wisconsin for three hours.
A motorcyclist killed in a crash that closed westbound I-94 in Wisconsin for three hours may have been trying to brake for an animal in the road.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 6:11 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-94 in the town of Pleasant Valley, and killed Steven Benner, 35, of Wilson, Wisconsin.

Benner was driving a 2014 Yamaha XVS950, and was found by other motorists lying in the road after crashing.

"Based on roadway evidence, it appeared that Mr. Benner had attempted emergency breaking in an attempt to avoid something (possibly an animal) in the roadway, which resulted in him losing control of the bike," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office also noted that Benner was not wearing a helmet at the time. 

