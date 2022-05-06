Motorcyclist rides away after hitting bus, then dies in second crash

Skip to main content
Motorcyclist rides away after hitting bus in Minneapolis, then dies in second crash

It happened in Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

Google Streetview

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Minneapolis just moments after another crash in which he struck a Metro Transit bus.

Minneapolis Police Department investigators say it received a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a bus at 32nd Street East and Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis just after 8 p.m.

Officers found the bus was damaged, but nobody was injured, and there was no sign of a motorcycle at the crash scene.

It's emerging that the motorcyclist struck the bus and then rode away, getting to 35th Street East and Minnehaha, where he ran a red light and struck a passenger vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man's identity will be released at a later stage by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

There have been 86 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, compared to 122 at the same time in 2021.

