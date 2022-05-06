Motorcyclist rides away after hitting bus, then dies in second crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Minneapolis just moments after another crash in which he struck a Metro Transit bus.

Minneapolis Police Department investigators say it received a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a bus at 32nd Street East and Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis just after 8 p.m.

Officers found the bus was damaged, but nobody was injured, and there was no sign of a motorcycle at the crash scene.

It's emerging that the motorcyclist struck the bus and then rode away, getting to 35th Street East and Minnehaha, where he ran a red light and struck a passenger vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man's identity will be released at a later stage by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

There have been 86 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, compared to 122 at the same time in 2021.