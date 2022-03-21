Motorcyclist critical after high-speed crash on Hwy. 169

A 29-year-old Shakopee man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was involved in a high-speed motorcycle crash in Eden Prairie on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Shakopee man was driving a 2018 Indian Scout motorcycle southbound on Highway 169 when he lost control near Anderson Lakes Parkway and crashed into the ditch and went airborne.

The crash report says the man was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol was a factor in the crash. He was taken Hennepin Healthcare and his current condition is unknown.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the state patrol's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.