November 8, 2021
Motorcyclist walks away from crash with semi in Carver County
No one was seriously hurt.
Carver County Sheriff's Office

A motorcyclist walked away from a crash with a semi-truck near Carver on Monday. 

The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the crash at about 11:30 a.m., showing the motorcycle under the back of the semi-truck when they crashed at the intersection of County Road 11 (Johnathan Carver Parkway) and Highway 212, just north of Carver.

"Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt," the sheriff's office said. "The driver of the motorcycle left the scene under their own power with only minor injuries."

The crash forced the bridge to be closed at around 11:30 a.m. as officials investigated.

The sheriff's office said this incident is a "strong reminder" to wear a helmet and other protective equipment when riding a motorcycle, adding: "It might very well be the difference between life and death."

Officials did not say what led to the crash or how the motorcyclist evaded serious injury. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

