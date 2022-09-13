Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one

Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them.

The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve.

Both Harley Davidson motorcycles went into a ditch, with pictures shared by the sheriff's office showing the aftermath of the crash.

The rider of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, identified as Aaron Schlingmann, 43, of Janesville, Minnesota, died at Melrose Hospital before a Life Link helicopter could arrive to take him to a trauma center.

The other motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Owatonna who was on a 2022 Harley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said.

There have been 300 fatal crashes on Minnesota roads in 2022 so far. By the same date in 2021, there had been 334.