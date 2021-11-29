Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Motorist dead after crashing into utility pole in south Minneapolis
Motorist dead after crashing into utility pole in south Minneapolis

The crash happened Saturday night in the South Uptown neighborhood.
Bring Me The News

The crash happened Saturday night in the South Uptown neighborhood.

Police believe a medical condition may have played a role in a fatal crash in south Minneapolis over the weekend. 

According to Minneapolis police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near West 36th Street and South Colfax Avenue in the South Uptown neighborhood. MPD says the driver left the road and struck a utility pole. 

The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. 

No further information has been provided. 

