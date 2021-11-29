Motorist dead after crashing into utility pole in south Minneapolis
Police believe a medical condition may have played a role in a fatal crash in south Minneapolis over the weekend.
According to Minneapolis police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near West 36th Street and South Colfax Avenue in the South Uptown neighborhood. MPD says the driver left the road and struck a utility pole.
The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
No further information has been provided.