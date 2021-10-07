Police: Man forced his way into Twin Cities home, demanded money

Police say he first knocked on the door, then pushed his way into the house.

Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly forced his way into a Twin Cities home, threw the occupant to the floor and demanded money.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Eastwood Road in Mounds View, according to the city's police department.

A 911 caller said a man knocked on their door, then forced his way into the house. Inside, he shoved the caller to the floor and demanded they give him money.

That's when the victim called 911, which was enough to scare the suspect, who fled on foot, police said. The police department searched the area with help from the State Patrol, as well as Ramsey and Anoka counties. They determined the man had gotten away, possibly after being picked up.

Officers noted the description given was "very similar" to that of an incident that had occurred in the area the day prior.

The Mounds View Police Department says it has identified the suspect as a 25-year-old, who is now wanted on suspicion of first-degree burglary simple robbery. Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or Mounds View police at 763-717-4070.