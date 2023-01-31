MPCA: Minnesota's emissions fell by 23% between 2005 and 2020

Skip to main content
MPCA: Minnesota on track to meet 2025 emissions reduction goal

Clean energy investments have driven the decline.

For the first time, Minnesota's greenhouse gas emissions are trending downward steadily enough that, if current trends continue, the state will meet its goal of reducing emissions 30% by 2025. 

That's according to a new biennial report released Tuesday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the state Department of Commerce. 

The report shows that Minnesota's GHG emissions declined by 23% between 2005 and 2020.

The largest impact occurred in the energy sector, where the transition away from coal helped cut emissions from electricity generation by 54%. 

Transportation remains the leading emitter in Minnesota, accounting for a quarter of all the state's emissions. 

In the agriculture and forestry sector, emissions remained flat as carbon capture from forest growth offset a rise in agriculture emissions. 

Emissions from the housing sector have risen 14%, while emissions from the commercial sector have dropped 22%. 

The downward trend in the commercial sector, which includes businesses, hospitals and schools, is driven by the declining use of oil and natural gas, according to the report. 

Minnesota's goals 

Signed into state law in 2007, the Next Generation Energy Act set statutory benchmarks to reduce greenhouse emissions 15% from 2005 levels by 2015, 30% by 2025, and 80% by 2050.

Last year, in the Climate Action Framework, Gov. Tim Walz and his administration put forth updated goals for Minnesota to reduce emissions 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

“Industry policy shifts, better agricultural practices, and personal behavior changes during the pandemic provided Minnesota with a course correction, but it is essential that we double-down on climate actions that can keep us on track," stated MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler. 

