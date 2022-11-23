MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant

A group of people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and drugs charges were arrested in north Minneapolis on Tuesday.

According to Minneapolis police, officers and MPD SWAT served a high-risk warrant at a home on the 2900 block of Logan Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Several" people came out of the home when ordered while two hid in the attic.

The two hiding in the attic surrendered after SWAT used pepper spray.

Two men in their 30s, three in their 40s and one man in his 50s, along with a woman in her 40s, were arrested.

Drugs were seized from the building but no further information has been released.

All six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Police did not say that the woman was held after the arrest.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.