Skip to main content
MPS now refusing to meet for strike mediation unless union agrees to conditions

MPS now refusing to meet for strike mediation unless union agrees to conditions

The Minneapolis educator strike took another twist on Wednesday.

MFT 59, Twitter

The Minneapolis educator strike took another twist on Wednesday.

After days in which it appeared that the two sides engaged in the Minneapolis educator strike were drawing a little closer to a deal, things took an apparent turn for the worse on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers 59, representing both teachers and Education Support Professionals calling for greater pay, mental health support and class size caps from Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS), said it was ready to continue mediation sessions on Wednesday.

However, as the day unfolded it emerged that the two sides had yet to meet, despite MFT 59 telling MPR News' Elizabeth Shockman that "we have told our mediator we are ready to go."

After initially saying that "we have not yet received word of what today's [mediation] schedule is," MPS later sent a statement to Bring Me The News in which it said the following:

"MPS remains committed to meet anytime, any day, for as long as we need to meet, when MFT is working within the financial parameters set forth by our last, best and final offers."

The suggestion here, then, is that MPS is refusing to even meet for mediation unless MFT 59 agrees to stick to the conditions the district has set forth.

Bring Me The News reached out to MPS for further clarification on this, but has not yet received a response. We have also reached out to MFT 59 for comment.

What are MPS' 'best and final offers'?

The "last, best and final offers" were eventually proposed by MPS as the strike that has kept students, teachers and staff out of classrooms – and forced parents to find alternative care solutions – entered its third week.

This "last, best and final offer" includes class size caps in contracts; a starting salary of $50,000 for teachers, with scheduled wage increases and $3,000 in bonuses over the next two years; "robust protections" for teachers of color and "additional strategies to recruit and retain teachers of color"; and a full-time social worker in each school.

The union's latest proposal (read it here) notes the union and district have agreed on language that would require a full-time social worker in each school, class size caps and protections for teachers of color. Among the areas where the two sides differ are bonuses and scheduled wage increases.

The union says it reduced its salary rise offer in exchange for enhanced $10,000 bonuses for teachers over the next two years – which it says can be covered by one-time federal COVID funding.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

MPS says that its salary rise offers to teachers is higher than was agreed to by St. Paul Public Schools with its teachers, but St. Paul teachers are paid on average significantly more than Minneapolis teachers in the first place.

MPS said its "last, best and final offer" for ESPs would increase starting wages for 85% of ESPs to $23 an hour or more, an increase in pay for the lowest-paid ESPs from $15.45 an hour to $18 an hour, and $6,000 in bonuses over the next two years.

The MFT59's ESP chapter offered its own settlement proposal Sunday night, which included $35,000 starting salary for most ESPs, $10,000 in bonuses over the next two years, and five additional hours for ESPs working 30-plus hours so they can get their work done and be paid for it.

The Sahan Journal's Becky Zosia Dernbach also reported on Tuesday evening that the biggest gulf in offers was actually on mental health support – with MFT 59 seeking a $70 million investment in this – but in a Wednesday update, Dernbach noted the union had lowered its proposal and agreed it could be paid using short-term funding.

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Technical fouls fly as Suns escape in Minnesota

The Timberwolves had their six-game home winning streak snapped.

sherburne sheriff facebook
MN News

MN man killed when car goes off the road, strikes trees

The crash happened Tuesday night in Baldwin Township.

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 4.49.38 PM
MN News

MPS now refusing to meet for strike mediation unless union agrees to conditions

The Minneapolis educator strike took another twist on Wednesday.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man gets almost 5 years in prison after child dies in accidental shooting

A child found the 34-year-old's loaded gun, which accidentally went off, killing another child.

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386150
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Mike Ross explains how 'The Rule of 72' can help a 21-year old investor earn $2.5 million by the age of 50

The Van Clemens & Co. President goes over the rate of returns and the years you'll need to save to be a multi-millionaire

tugboat duluth
MN News

Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

Contractors are performing "lightering and dewater operations" to ensure the vessel poses no threats.

sarae ashley embree go fund me
MN News

MN sisters killed, 3 kids seriously hurt in Illinois UTV crash

"God I don’t understand but I trust," the mother of the sisters wrote.

mn sports world
MN Sports

30 reasons why MN is the center of the sports universe right now

Not to jinx it, but Minnesota is on a heckuva roll.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant is suspending service at St. Cloud airport for the summer

Service will resume this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.01.03 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

One of Bachelor Nation's biggest podcasts is now hosted by two Minnesotans

Minnesota is taking over the world.

snapchat
MN News

Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

He produced child porn of a child under 10 and more than 20 other children.

the tempest 2022 guthrie
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 season

It includes an homage to the theater's first-ever production.

Related

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

minneapolis teachers strike
MN News

District makes 'final offer' to striking Minneapolis teacher support staff

Educators say they'll continue to strike.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Here's the latest on the Minneapolis teachers, support staff strike

Teachers, support staff continue to hold the line on Wednesday.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Minneapolis DFL signs letter supporting city educators ahead of potential strike

"The time is now to make significant changes that our educators believe will improve outcomes for our students," the letter says.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

st. paul strike educators
MN News

Minneapolis, St. Paul educators vote to authorize strikes

Educators and districts are hopeful they can come to an agreement before a strike.