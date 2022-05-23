MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

Have you ever wanted to learn what it's like boarding a plane, without the flying part? Minnesotans can now board the mock aircraft cabin at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's Terminal 1.

The MSP Education Center was unveiled by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) on Monday to support airport and public safety training. It also provides airport programs that help build travel confidence through pre-flight experiences.

“This unique facility will be a hallmark for MSP’s programs that support equitable and inclusive travel,” said Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the MAC. “Thanks to a generous donation from Delta Air Lines, we can provide a life-like training environment without the use of an actual aircraft, which will build confidence in air travel for more people in our community.”

According to a release, the new space features a 33-foot-long mock aircraft cabin that was previously used to train Delta Air Lines in-flight teams in Atlanta. Along with the cabin, 42 seats from a retired Boeing 737 were shipped to MSP and reassembled in, near Gate C16.

The Star Tribune reports that the total cost of the project was about $150,000, which was split between Delta's donation, the Metropolitan Airports Commission and the Airport Foundation MSP.

Reservations for pre-flight experiences can be made through the Navigating MSP program.

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plan and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.