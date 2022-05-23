Skip to main content
MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.

Metropolitan Airports Commission.

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.

Have you ever wanted to learn what it's like boarding a plane, without the flying part? Minnesotans can now board the mock aircraft cabin at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's Terminal 1.

The MSP Education Center was unveiled by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) on Monday to support airport and public safety training. It also provides airport programs that help build travel confidence through pre-flight experiences. 

“This unique facility will be a hallmark for MSP’s programs that support equitable and inclusive travel,” said Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the MAC. “Thanks to a generous donation from Delta Air Lines, we can provide a life-like training environment without the use of an actual aircraft, which will build confidence in air travel for more people in our community.”

According to a release, the new space features a 33-foot-long mock aircraft cabin that was previously used to train Delta Air Lines in-flight teams in Atlanta. Along with the cabin, 42 seats from a retired Boeing 737 were shipped to MSP and reassembled in, near Gate C16. 

The Star Tribune reports that the total cost of the project was about $150,000, which was split between Delta's donation, the Metropolitan Airports Commission and the Airport Foundation MSP.

Reservations for pre-flight experiences can be made through the Navigating MSP program

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plan and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff. 

Next Up

Mock aircraft cabin.
MN News

MSP Airport debuts mock aircraft to help ease flying anxiety

The pre-flight experiences cover the TSA screening procedure, exploring a terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot, and preparing for takeoff.

Scripps National Spelling Bee
Minnesota Life

These Minnesota kids will be competing at National Spelling Bee

The upcoming event in Maryland will be the first fully in-person Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2019.

covid, kids
MN Coronavirus

New data shows how omicron has impacted kids in Minnesota

The new data shows breakthrough data during the omicron period, which began Dec. 19, 2021.

Javen Juan Moreno
MN News

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

He is accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh on May 1.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist, 59, killed after losing control on right curve

The Harley Davidson rider was thrown from his bike.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Minnesota's 2022 legislative session: What's happening?

A list of items agreed upon and yet to reach any bipartisan agreement in the latest legislative session.

water drain
MN News

Water main break floods 40-45 homes in St. Louis Park

The city says the rupture happened on Minnetonka Boulevard.

Eli Hart
MN News

Charges: 6-year-old Eli Hart shot up to 9 times by his mother

The 28-year-old is facing 2nd-degree murder charges.

dave lee wcco radio
MN Music and Radio

Former WCCO Radio host Dave Lee moves into podcasts

His new podcast, called 'My First Concert,' launched last week.

Tow Boat
WI News

Tow boat collides with Mississippi River lock and dam in Alma, WI

The crash remains under investigation by the United States Coast Guard.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Police: Man in minivan approached kids, claimed he was former principal

Investigators say children were approached by a man in a white minivan who falsely claimed he'd been a local school principal.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 23

The latest from the state health department.

Related

snow plow msp airport
MN News

MSP Airport snowplow drivers push ahead with strike plans

This comes amid stalled contract negotiations with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Delta
MN News

Charges: Delta pilot was in cockpit at MSP Airport after drinking

Tests revealed the pilot was above the legal flying limit.

Pixabay airport traveler
MN Travel

MSP Airport reports busiest month since start of pandemic

Passenger volume in July was the highest it has been since February of 2020.

Mask plane
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport, major airlines drop mask mandate after court ruling

Wearing a face mask will be optional in airports and planes.

MN News

Flying this month? MSP is going to be really busy, so get there early

TSA will be screening about 10,000 more people per day than average.

Pixabay - KLM airplane flight
MN Travel

Clues about resumption of international flights at MSP Airport

The MAC chair offered clues in an email to newsletter subscribers.

Prime air plane
MN Consumer

Sun Country strikes deal with Amazon to fly cargo aircraft

The Eagan-based airline is expanding its operations.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant will start flying from MSP Airport, launching 3 routes

It's also offering a special flight for Vikings fans.