Runways shut down at MSP Airport due to heavy snow

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has shut down its runways, citing excessive snowfall on Tuesday.

MSP-Airport also noted low visibility as the Twin Cities area continues to get pummeled with snow.

Flightradar shows a number of flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern and some are now being diverted, including a Sun Country flight from Newark-Liberty which is being sent to St. Cloud Airport, and a Delta flight from the same airport which is now headed for Fargo.

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard said by the time the snow settles, areas of the Twin Cities could see up to eight inches of snow.

The airport said conditions as of 2:19 p.m. should continue through at least 4 p.m.

As of 1 p.m., just under 4 inches of snow had fell as MSP Airport, according to the National Weather Service.