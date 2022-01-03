MSP Airport prohibits walk-up COVID testing to 'reduce crowding'

Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
MSP Airport stops walk-up COVID testing Monday in effort to 'reduce crowding'
MSP Airport stops walk-up COVID testing Monday in effort to 'reduce crowding'

The airport testing center was extremely busy after the holiday weekend.
Bring Me The News

The airport testing center was extremely busy after the holiday weekend.

An overload of people seeking COVID-19 tests at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has prompted the airport to disallow walk-up tests Monday, meaning only those with appointments are allowed to get a test. 

The announcement was made by the Minnesota Department of Health just after 2 p.m. as a long line built up in the skyway adjacent to the second level of the airport parking ramp where testing is conducted. The message says the decision to go to appointment-only testing was made to "reduce crowding." 

At 2:30 p.m., dozen of people were waiting in line to get a test, with each new arrival being asked by a representative if they have an appointment. 

A long line outside the testing center at MSP Airport on Monday, Jan. 3. 

A long line outside the testing center at MSP Airport on Monday, Jan. 3. 

An electronic sign outside the parking ramp also advises people that testing is only available to those who have an appointment. 

Previously, appointments were strongly encouraged but not necessary at MSP Airport. The appointment-only stipulation is only in place for Monday at this point.  

