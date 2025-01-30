Skip to main content

MSP flights connected to Washington DC canceled after 67 killed in air disaster

A passenger plane and an Army helicopter collided over the Potomac River on Wednesday night.
Multiple flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport have been canceled on Thursday after Wednesday night's tragic collision involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines commercial airliner over the Potomac River. 

According to FlightAware.com, there are eight cancellations and 16 delays at MSP Airport as of 8:30 a.m. Four of the flights canceled are to Reagan National and three were scheduled to depart Reagan and arrive at MSP.

The crash involved an American Airlines flight approaching a runway at around 9 p.m. when it was involved in a collision with a Black Hawk helicopter. Officials confirmed Thursday morning that no survivors have been found. 

Twenty-seven bodies have been recovered from the plane and one body has been recovered from the helicopter. A total of 67 people are presumed dead. 

"Gwen and I are sending love to those mourning the loss of their loved ones in the tragic accident at DCA last night," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. "I’m grateful to the first responders who rushed to the scene under dangerous conditions. Hold your loved ones a little closer today."

It's the first major commercial airline crash in the United States since 2009.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed in a statement that several of its skaters and staff were on board American Airlines Flight 5342, which departed Wichita, Kansas en route for Reagan National Airport. The skaters had just completed competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. 

President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order on Jan. 20 that implemented a hiring freeze that impacts air traffic controllers and other safety-critical positions, appears to have placed blame on the helicopter and air traffic controllers.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD."

This is a developing story. 

