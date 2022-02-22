Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.

MnDOT

Heavy snow in the south metro has led to numerous crashes, including a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 35 that has blocked the northbound lanes in the Elko New Market area. 

According to MnDOT, the northbound lanes of I-35 are completely blocked between Exit 69 to Highway 19 (3 miles south of Elk New Market) and Exit 76 to Deuce Road. Traffic cameras show numerous vehicles involved in the crash, including at least three semis. 

Screen Shot 2022-02-22 at 10.44.00 AM

Motorists are being detoured to get around the crash, and MnDOT is estimating the freeway will remain closed to all traffic until 2 p.m. 

Heavy snow is expected to continuing falling in and around the Twin Cities through midday, with snow tapering off this evening. The evening commute will likely be significantly impacted by snow and blowing snow. 

You can check the latest road conditions in Minnesota via MnDOT right here

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

