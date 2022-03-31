Skip to main content
Multiple crashes have closed eastbound I-94 in Maplewood

Recent precipitation has led to slippery conditions Thursday morning.

Recent precipitation has led to slippery conditions Thursday morning.

Numerous crashes have closed Interstate 94 eastbound in Maplewood, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says

Multiple crashes near Minnesota 120/Century Avenue exit have led to the closure, with traffic being diverted around the crashes via the exit and entrance ramps at Century Avenue, which is leading to a significant backup, MnDOT says.  

The crashes happened just after 7 a.m. On the map below, the exclamation mark icons indicate crashes, while the "do not enter" symbol indicates the road is closed:

There are multiple other crashes and spinouts reported throughout the Twin Cities metro, with some roads, including Interstate 694, listed as covered in ice.

You can find the latest road conditions here

