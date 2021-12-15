Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Multiple crashes stymie traffic on Highway 52 between Twin Cities and Rochester
Updated:
Original:

Multiple crashes stymie traffic on Highway 52 between Twin Cities and Rochester

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.
Author:

MnDOT

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.

Multiple crashes on Highway 52 has crippled the flow of traffic on a stretch of the highway between the Twin Cities and Rochester.

Amid very foggy conditions, the State Patrol is reporting multiple crashes on northbound Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Pine Island, including what is reportedly a serious head-on crash between a pickup and a semi.

MnDOT’s 511 traffic page says the northbound lanes are closed, but traffic cameras near the crash site show vehicles squeezing by on the right shoulder.

The State Patrol is reminding motorists to keep their vehicle’s headlights on in the fog, to slow down and wear a seatbelt. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.24 AM
MN News

Multiple crashes in foggy conditions on Highway 52

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.

instacart grocery bags destroyed blaine 12-13-21 go fund me
MN News

Instacart driver cited after destroying Blaine couple's order

The driver also left the customers a note that said "f*** the police."

0901_Away_AZ-110
MN Vikings

Vikings receiver KJ Osborn is more than a third wheel

Osborn has stepped up in the absence of Adam Thielen and come through in the clutch.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

missing crystal kid
MN News

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

car keys hand holding unsplash - crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney will 'ramp-up prosecution' of carjackings

Two prosecutors will be dedicated to auto theft cases, which have been on the rise.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.

mcdonald's
MN News

State joins sexual assault victim's suit against McDonald's franchisee

The lawsuit claims supervisors knew about the assault but did nothing.

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Wild-Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Related

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 5.59.53 PM
MN News

Multiple roads closed in Twin Cities due to numerous crashes, 1 fatal

The snow has caused big issues on the roads.

State Patrol
MN News

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 13 in rural Scott County

The crash happened a few miles northeast of New Prague.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash caused by driver cutting across multiple lanes

The crash happened in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

1 dead after van crashes and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

Northbound Highway 100 was shut down following the crash Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 7.35.11 AM
MN News

Crashes close Twin Cities-area highways Monday morning

Very icy roads Monday morning.

ambulance
MN News

14 people in van involved in rollover crash in SE MN

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. in Zumbrota.

ambulance
MN News

Teen killed in Sunday crash; young man suffers life-threatening injuries

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m.