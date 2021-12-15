Multiple crashes in foggy conditions on Highway 52

Multiple crashes on Highway 52 has crippled the flow of traffic on a stretch of the highway between the Twin Cities and Rochester.

Amid very foggy conditions, the State Patrol is reporting multiple crashes on northbound Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Pine Island, including what is reportedly a serious head-on crash between a pickup and a semi.

MnDOT’s 511 traffic page says the northbound lanes are closed, but traffic cameras near the crash site show vehicles squeezing by on the right shoulder.

The State Patrol is reminding motorists to keep their vehicle’s headlights on in the fog, to slow down and wear a seatbelt.