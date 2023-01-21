Skip to main content
Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested

Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested

The man was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The man was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

A man was arrested in Minnetonka after allegedly firing multiple shots at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Minnetonka Police Department says it received a report of shots fired at the complex at 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they "could hear multiple rounds of gunfire," and evacuated residents from nearby apartments at 10233 34th St. W.

The shooter barricaded himself in an apartment, but peacefully surrendered around 1 p.m. after negotiations with officers.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested

The man was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

ambulance
MN News

At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County

Five people are involved in the crash, but the number of fatalities is not yet confirmed.

003774EF-2138-4424-80AD-AAF98D16AC61
MN Business

Richfield seeks to create 'regional destination' at corner of I-494 and Hwy. 77

The city hopes the parcel of land will be developed into a “regional destination.”

Grand Old Day
MN Lifestyle

Date set for Grand Old Day's return after three-year break

The event was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 10.27.56 PM
MN News

Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified

Police provided an update Friday.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
MN Weather

A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month

It's happened three other times in Twin Cities history, all since 1990.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 6.33.41 PM
MN News

Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

image
MN News

Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High

The teen has yet to be identified.

McKelleppMugRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked Samaritan who stopped at crash scene

The woman had two warrants for her arrest prior to the carjacking.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 3.52.05 PM
MN News

Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students

One student told police he'd become friends with the teacher.

image
MN News

Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA

The mother has not been officially charged as of Friday.

image
MN News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

The victim has not been identified.

Related

Police lights
MN News

Multiple bullets fired into home outside of Faribault

A man was taken into custody shortly after.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

JordanPierceMugOtter
MN News

Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building

No one was injured in the incident.

police lights
MN News

3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near school in Cambridge

None of the kids taken into custody are Cambridge-Isanti High School students.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.

police lights
MN News

Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.