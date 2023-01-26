Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021

A murder charge has been unsealed in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a young father outside a Brooklyn Park market in 2021.

Authorities arrested Benjamin P. Richardson III, 25, in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Richardson is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Alameen Allah Shabazz in July 2021 outside of the Nice Family African Market.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County formally charged Richardson with second-degree murder last month, but the charges were only unsealed after his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Shabazz and his girlfriend stopped at the market that evening while on their way home from Children's Hospital, where the couple's 11-day-old baby was receiving care in the intensive care unit.

Shots fired from an assailant inside a silver SUV struck Shabazz multiple times as he walked towards the entrance of the store, charges state. The driver of the SUV then backed out of the parking lot and fled.

Shabazz began crawling back to his vehicle, where his girlfriend helped him into the car and began driving towards the hospital while calling police.

Officers and paramedics located the vehicle nearby and Shabazz was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

The girlfriend told police "the couple did not have any altercations with anyone on the way to the store, and she did not hear the shooter confront [Shabazz] prior to the shooting," charges state.

At the scene, a group of children — ages 5 to 12 — sustained injuries while taking cover in the bathroom when the shots were fired.

The girls "required a lot of coaxing before they would leave," the criminal complaint states.

During the investigation, officers learned that the teenage driver of the SUV and the vehicle's owner are both associates of Richardson.

Investigators also traced the vehicle to a nearby townhome complex, where Richardson is known to sometimes reside.

Following the issuance of a nationwide warrant, police said Richardson was taken into custody "without incident".