Murder charges filed after 31-year-old found dead in backyard

Murder charges filed after 31-year-old found shot dead in St. Paul backyard

Charges say the victim was found the morning after he'd been shot.

Security camera footage and witness accounts, stitched together by investigators, lay out what prosecutors believe led to a man being fatally shot in a St. Paul backyard.

Delaquay L. Williams, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday. The complaint alleges Williams shot 31-year-old Regis Jones in the head the evening of March 3, in an alley on the 600 block of Blair Avenue. 

Jones' body was discovered there the next morning, in a residential backyard. Officers who responded to the scene found a single casing about 6 inches from his foot, according to the charges. Jones was unarmed. 

Police arrested Williams on March 6, at a family member's home in Shakopee. 

Williams has prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery, assault and firearms possession, all of them qualifying as violent crimes, the charges state. He was released from the Department of Corrections on Nov. 10, 2021, and placed on "intensive supervised release, according to corrections records. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 26, 2021, for absconding. 

The criminal complaint says witness accounts and security camera footage put Williams (who also goes by the nickname "Lee Blood") with Jones not 10 minutes before the killing — with the two leaving Jones' home together in a clearly identifiable red sedan that had a broken fog light and no front license plate.

Jones also told a loved one over the phone, around 6:25 p.m., that he was with Lee Blood and would be back in a second, the complaint alleges.

Additional video from around 6:30 p.m. shows that same red vehicle in the alley where Jones was later found, with audio capturing two car doors closing, footsteps on snow and ice, a gunshot, then rapid footsteps before the red sedan pulls away, according to the criminal complaint. 

Two neighbors also told investigators they heard a gunshot around that time, but did not call the police, the charges say. 

Williams, after his arrest, acknowledged his nickname is Lee Blood, the complaint states. But when told his name was "all over" Jones' death, he asked for a lawyer, according to the complaint.

Williams was granted a public defender Wednesday. His next court date is set for April 6.

